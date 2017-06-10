Firstly well done Leeds, as the score suggested you edged the win, both sides looked tired after 3 game fatigue set in to both after about 25 mins , wakey were off form compared to last 7 games, the run had to come to an end, no complaints, I thought joe moon was great for you guys, both teams can make and stay in top 4. For wakey we just need belief , Leeds been there done it.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADAMJLEEDS, Barrie's Glass Eye, Bfd_Rhino, Biff Tannen, C O Jones, captaincaveman, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, Dadsylad, ducknumber1, FlexWheeler, gulfcoast_highwayman, HRS Rhino, HucknallLoiner, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, marathonman, mwindass, Norton123, Rammer, Sal Paradise, Sam Buca II, tad rhino, The Chin's Back, The Eagle, Trojan Horse, WF Rhino, Wigg'n, Xykojen and 448 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|