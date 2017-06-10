WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:04 pm
HRS Rhino wrote:
The table never lies - Wakey are where they are as they've earned it. Good two points for us today, nice to see Tommy Briscoe back in the points again.


Wakefield and Cas away is always a tricky fixture, always has been no matter where they are because they love getting one on us.

I agree though they are a good team and deserve credit.
Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:06 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
If we can win 3/5 that would be a good return and leave us sitting well placed going intothe 8's. With 3 of them at Headingley that is doable.


The way Saints are playing I think we've got more chance of getting 2 points away at the AJ Bell than home to Wilkins sh1thouse mob.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:45 pm
Firstly well done Leeds, as the score suggested you edged the win, both sides looked tired after 3 game fatigue set in to both after about 25 mins , wakey were off form compared to last 7 games, the run had to come to an end, no complaints, I thought joe moon was great for you guys, both teams can make and stay in top 4. For wakey we just need belief , Leeds been there done it.
