Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:09 am
On paper we look the strongest squad. That does not always translate into winning the game. Nevertheless I am expecting a win.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:13 am
ant1 wrote:
Ferres and impact cannot be used in the same sentence.


Ferres will be left on his backside following an enormous impact with David Fifita
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:33 am
TrinityIHC wrote:
Ferres will be left on his backside following an enormous impact with David Fifita


Soft landing at least.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:05 pm
Backwoodsman wrote:
On paper we look the strongest squad. That does not always translate into winning the game. Nevertheless I am expecting a win.


We have much the better squad. But we lack the head to bring it out of them.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:41 pm
ant1 wrote:
Ferres and impact cannot be used in the same sentence.


That's an oxymoron :D
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 1:54 pm
Juan Cornetto wrote:
I would be inclined to start with Galloway and Ablett and use Garbutt and Ferres for impact from the bench.


Ablett only back last week and still working his way back from a long lay off so would give him another start from the bench. Would rather have impact right from the start tonight and Garbutt is our big metre maker, first start in a while last week in a poor game and came up with 190m, get that yardage on from the start especially in wet conditions and a forward battle.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 3:19 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
That's an oxymoron :D



been plenty of morons on here the last week.................

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 3:26 pm
ant1 wrote:
Ferres and impact cannot be used in the same sentence.


You wouldn't be saying that if he fell on you!
