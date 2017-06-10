Juan Cornetto wrote: I would be inclined to start with Galloway and Ablett and use Garbutt and Ferres for impact from the bench.

Ablett only back last week and still working his way back from a long lay off so would give him another start from the bench. Would rather have impact right from the start tonight and Garbutt is our big metre maker, first start in a while last week in a poor game and came up with 190m, get that yardage on from the start especially in wet conditions and a forward battle.