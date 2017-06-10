WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:09 am
Backwoodsman
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1045
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
On paper we look the strongest squad. That does not always translate into winning the game. Nevertheless I am expecting a win.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:13 am
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4695
Location: Outside your remit
ant1 wrote:
Ferres and impact cannot be used in the same sentence.


Ferres will be left on his backside following an enormous impact with David Fifita
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:33 am
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5936
TrinityIHC wrote:
Ferres will be left on his backside following an enormous impact with David Fifita


Soft landing at least.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Previous

