I'd imagine we will line up something like this...



Grix



Caton-Brown

Tupou

Arundel

BJB



Williams

Finn



England

Wood

Hirst

Ashurst

Batchelor

Sio



Fifita

Annakin

Allgood

Hadley



Looking forward to it, should be a great game...hope the weather stays fair!



Just to add....the debate about wingers, Watkins etc...probably started with me saying I'd have neither Hall or Watkins from Leeds...there's more to it than simple playing ability...I'm sure both would look great in Trin shirts, but I'm happy with what we have and how they fit our style of play, team spirit, budget, etc...



Reece Lyne, who unfortunately doesn't play tomorrow is a fine example....someone find out the respective contracts of Lyne and Watkins and what they offer to their respective teams...it's why I'm happy with Lyne! Players like that have enabled us to have the strength in depth we have so that we can go to Salford without 7 or 8 of our first 17 and come hone with the two points...



Happy with the strength of that 17 considering we will have...Johnstone, Lyne, Miller, Huby, Kirmond, Arona missing...