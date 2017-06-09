wrencat1873 wrote:

You need to watch MCB or BJB' s highlights.

They have both been scoring tries with just the ball on the ground and being fully airborne.

The pair of them only need inches, not half a yard



Hall is nowhere near as athletic as either of them.

Thing is Hall very rarely if ever needs to put on a highlight reel dive, he can usually just bully his way overI agree that he no longer has the speed he had a few years a go, but he still has enough to finish the majority of time he is put in the clear.Also, a major reason he keeps getting picked for England is he is far better defensively and positionally than the majority of SL wingers, so to say he is behind your two wingers is pretty ridiculousWould still have Bish back over Briscoe though