Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 1:05 pm
tad rhino wrote:
he's no better, or worse, than he was at leeds. he's a good player but can be inconsistent at times, sometimes in the same game.
I always had the feel I g there was always a mistake in him

This!
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 1:11 pm
tad rhino wrote:
he's no better, or worse, than he was at leeds. he's a good player but can be inconsistent at times, sometimes in the same game.
I always had the feel I g there was always a mistake in him


Wow I have yet to see a player who does not have a mistake in him
Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 2:32 pm
but some have more than others.
but you knew what I meant. just being your usual self

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 2:50 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Half a yard of space ??
You need to watch MCB or BJB' s highlights.
They have both been scoring tries with just the ball on the ground and being fully airborne.
The pair of them only need inches, not half a yard :D

Hall is nowhere near as athletic as either of them.
Power and strength, Hall wins every time but, speed and athleticism, he's coming 3rd behind the Trinity pair.


Thing is Hall very rarely if ever needs to put on a highlight reel dive, he can usually just bully his way over
I agree that he no longer has the speed he had a few years a go, but he still has enough to finish the majority of time he is put in the clear.

Also, a major reason he keeps getting picked for England is he is far better defensively and positionally than the majority of SL wingers, so to say he is behind your two wingers is pretty ridiculous

Would still have Bish back over Briscoe though
