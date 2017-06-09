tad rhino wrote:
he's no better, or worse, than he was at leeds. he's a good player but can be inconsistent at times, sometimes in the same game.
I always had the feel I g there was always a mistake in him
Wow I have yet to see a player who does not have a mistake in him
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ady the rhino, cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, Frosties., Gotcha, lampyboy, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Norton123, REDWHITEANDBLUE, sgtwilko, SmokeyTA, suffolk rhinos, tad rhino, Wardy67 and 178 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|