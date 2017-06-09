WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:56 am
STEVENM1000 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Nov 20, 2014 9:41 pm
Posts: 18
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
wrencat - BJB used to play for Leeds remember? He's a good finisher, but my point still stands. If either of your wingers wanted to go to the NRL they'd have to stack on muscle just to compete. Hall OTOH could fit in straight away because in terms of what is needed from a winger in the NRL he's got the full package.

TBH its a bit sad that smaller fast wingers aren't as valuable as they were (Regan Grace is lovely to watch but he needs to bulk up hugely to survive). I genuinely think the game's a bit poorer for it. Even an Offiah would struggle nowadays, although he'd no doubt specialise in the acrobatic finishes.


Is the problem if you bulk up too much you lose some of your pace which defeats the object of having a fast winger.
I know it is part of the modern game but I still think it is a shame that modern day wingers have to act like an extra forward at times.
As you rightly say the likes of Offiah would struggle in today's game, but seeing him in full flight was a great sight, which is something we have lost from the modern game to an extent.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:41 am
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22515
The thing is though that overall speed doesn't really matter as much as it used to because there isn't the space to use it. What matters is acceleration getting up to speed over 10-20-30 metres and that comes from power. Even Rob Burrow with his height and low centre of gravity doesnt have great top end speed.

Frankly having s winger that has great pace over 100metres isn't all that useful.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:42 am
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7665
McDermott confirmed both Ward & Goldong back in tomorrow.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:58 am
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6976
Location: Central Coast
wrencat1873 wrote:
Half a yard of space ??
You need to watch MCB or BJB' s highlights.
They have both been scoring tries with just the ball on the ground and being fully airborne.
The pair of them only need inches, not half a yard :D

Hall is nowhere near as athletic as either of them.
Power and strength, Hall wins every time but, speed and athleticism, he's coming 3rd behind the Trinity pair.

You do remember BJB played in front of us longer than he has for your mob. We know who he is.

MCB is on the crest of a wave. I don't give a fook how he goes in a one off game on Saturday or half a dozen games. It's all about longevity. BJB has had a career of rocks an diamonds, he's looked both great and $hit in GF's. The other bloke has done nowt. Let's come back to him in a few years and recap.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:00 am
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6976
Location: Central Coast
Frosties. wrote:
McDermott confirmed both Ward & Goldong back in tomorrow.

Where? Linky links?
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:19 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6729
Location: Out of the loop
sgtwilko wrote:
You do remember BJB played in front of us longer than he has for your mob. We know who he is.

So according to your logic he hasn't improved since playing with our mob then.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:12 pm
inside man User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2101
SmokeyTA wrote:
The thing is though that overall speed doesn't really matter as much as it used to because there isn't the space to use it. What matters is acceleration getting up to speed over 10-20-30 metres and that comes from power. Even Rob Burrow with his height and low centre of gravity doesnt have great top end speed.

Frankly having s winger that has great pace over 100metres isn't all that useful.
You have spouted some crap over the years but this is a real gem.
Users browsing this forum: BRK, cheekydiddles, coco the fullback, dualcodefan, Egg Banjo, eric35, finglas, FoxyRhino, Google [Bot], Gotcha, leedsbarmyarmy, McGuireofrEngland, OldFart2, rollin thunder, Smew, SmokeyTA, suffolk rhinos, tad rhino, The Devil's Advocate, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 173 guests

