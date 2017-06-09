WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:56 am
STEVENM1000 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Nov 20, 2014 9:41 pm
Posts: 18
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
wrencat - BJB used to play for Leeds remember? He's a good finisher, but my point still stands. If either of your wingers wanted to go to the NRL they'd have to stack on muscle just to compete. Hall OTOH could fit in straight away because in terms of what is needed from a winger in the NRL he's got the full package.

TBH its a bit sad that smaller fast wingers aren't as valuable as they were (Regan Grace is lovely to watch but he needs to bulk up hugely to survive). I genuinely think the game's a bit poorer for it. Even an Offiah would struggle nowadays, although he'd no doubt specialise in the acrobatic finishes.


Is the problem if you bulk up too much you lose some of your pace which defeats the object of having a fast winger.
I know it is part of the modern game but I still think it is a shame that modern day wingers have to act like an extra forward at times.
As you rightly say the likes of Offiah would struggle in today's game, but seeing him in full flight was a great sight, which is something we have lost from the modern game to an extent.
