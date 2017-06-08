WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:22 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22512
Biff Tannen wrote:
And both would get steamrolled one on one with Hall near the line :D

At the same time.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:31 pm
Trojan Horse Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2817
Biff Tannen wrote:
And both would get steamrolled one on one with Hall near the line :D


Take your point but that would be a first this year. Both clubs wingers suit their respective clubs style. Sure we will see plenty of action out wide despite the weather.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:43 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8084
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Hall's lack of tries is symptomatic of a poor attacking structure. In today's SL a guy his size in a good team ought to be averaging a try a game, which he was pretty much on until Joel Moon arrived. What he can which none of Trinity's wingers can is bang the ball down in the corner with just half a yard of space and close in.

I really don't understand why Leeds for several years haven't focused on setting up tries that way - he needs far less space than a player who relies on speed.

In any event, whilst he's a bit long in the tooth to try the move, Hall would be top of any (very short) list of Sl wingers NRL sides would look at. One area where SL is literally miles behind is sheer physicality in the backs.


Half a yard of space ??
You need to watch MCB or BJB' s highlights.
They have both been scoring tries with just the ball on the ground and being fully airborne.
The pair of them only need inches, not half a yard :D

Hall is nowhere near as athletic as either of them.
Power and strength, Hall wins every time but, speed and athleticism, he's coming 3rd behind the Trinity pair.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:52 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7664
Golding/Sutcliffe
Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe/Handley Hall
Mcguire Moon
Galloway Parcell Cuthbertson
Ferres Ablett
JJB

Mullally Garbutt Ward Singleton

Burrow Handley/Golding

Heard that Burrow has a shoulder problem.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:56 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14965
If Leeds went with Sutcliffe at fullback and Handley centre they wouldn't stand a chance.

Also heard Burrow was out.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:59 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7664
Gotcha wrote:
If Leeds went with Sutcliffe at fullback and Handley centre they wouldn't stand a chance.

Also heard Burrow was out.


I couldn't agree more Gotcha, but that's what McD will go with as you know pretty well yourself.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:03 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7664
Becomes even bigger, either team could be eight points clear of Wigan. That's big at any point of the season.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:12 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 318
Frosties. wrote:
Becomes even bigger, either team could be eight points clear of Wigan. That's big at any point of the season.


Yeah it's getting tougher to see Wigan making the 4 now, they're running out of games and the gap is getting too big. Next league for them is Hudds away, on current form you've got to fancy Hudds and that would leave Wigan scrambling to avoid the bottom 4.

WRT the Leeds team I suppose it largely depends on Golding's fitness. McDermott did say post match last week that Burrow jarred his shoulder so probably good chance that he is missing as rumoured.

If we have to go Sutcliffe FB and Handley Centre it's not as strong as Golding FB Sutcliffe Centre but it's hardly to the extent of "don't stand a chance" which is the usual OTT stuff.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:45 pm
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8119
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
wrencat - BJB used to play for Leeds remember? He's a good finisher, but my point still stands. If either of your wingers wanted to go to the NRL they'd have to stack on muscle just to compete. Hall OTOH could fit in straight away because in terms of what is needed from a winger in the NRL he's got the full package.

TBH its a bit sad that smaller fast wingers aren't as valuable as they were (Regan Grace is lovely to watch but he needs to bulk up hugely to survive). I genuinely think the game's a bit poorer for it. Even an Offiah would struggle nowadays, although he'd no doubt specialise in the acrobatic finishes.
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM