BrisbaneRhino wrote:

Hall's lack of tries is symptomatic of a poor attacking structure. In today's SL a guy his size in a good team ought to be averaging a try a game, which he was pretty much on until Joel Moon arrived. What he can which none of Trinity's wingers can is bang the ball down in the corner with just half a yard of space and close in.



I really don't understand why Leeds for several years haven't focused on setting up tries that way - he needs far less space than a player who relies on speed.



In any event, whilst he's a bit long in the tooth to try the move, Hall would be top of any (very short) list of Sl wingers NRL sides would look at. One area where SL is literally miles behind is sheer physicality in the backs.