SmokeyTA wrote: There's more to the game than that. More to a wingers game than that. Hall is simply in a different class, bringing the ball out, finishing, work rate, under the high ball.



I've always liked watching MCB because he is a livewire and exciting to watch but quality wise he just isn't there. That's why he will revert to Wakefields 3rd choice winger behind BJB who I've watched for years and again isn't a patch on Hall. Johnstone definitely looks like he could get there though



Wakefield might win on saturday, personally I'm not confident either will make the top 4

Yes, of course there is far more to playing on the wing than scoring tries and again, you couldn't use MCB as an extra forward to bring the ball out of defence but, he can make more metres using his pace and agility, particularly if hes up against slower defence.As I said, different types of player and Trinity would be well advised to keep turning Hall round and try and take some energy out of him.As I said, we'll have to wait and see.The one certainty is that IF BJB or MCB are in space, Ryan Hall wont be catching either of them