Baldwinson not even in the 19 then.
Maybe he didn`t play that well in the last few games?
Is Handley in as cover for Golding not being fit?
Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:05 pm
First time this year could be a 1-13 starting line up?
Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:06 pm
Trojan Horse wrote:
Don't think hall would've scored a fair few of the bishop or mcb try's tbh. A lot have been scored through sheer speed from deep.
Almost gone are the days of the big wingmen these days with most of the SL teams preferring players who can finish acrobatically in the corner or have a good speed motor on them.
That said hall is still a good winger just seems speed and technical ability seem all the rage in wingers atm.
Total Bull$hit! All the best wingers in the world are huge and powerful. Being able to bring the ball out of yardage and relieve forwards is as if not more important than the eye catching finishes.
Even the smaller wingers in the NRL made Hardaker look like a kid fresh out of the academy in terms of size, strength and speed.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:07 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
Even sadder state when you get so overexcited by half a season of relevance (not even success just relevance) that you are seriously trying to put together an argument thsy Mason Caton-Brown is better than Ryan Hall.
Jesus even the Huddersfield fans waited until they got to finals before claiming to be the new kings, your 4th. After half a season
Although they may both play on the wing, Hall and MCB are totally different players.
MCB in space will score 10/10, Hall may get caught.
Hall, 20 metres out, with one (or two) to beat will score 9/10, MCB 7/10.
MCB is speed and agility and Hall is speed + power.
The way that TRinity are playing MCB probably suits them better than Hall would although, the opposite is probably true for Leeds.
We'll have to wait until Saturday to see who's right but, Leeds look close to full strength, with Wakefield a few short of their first 17.
It will be a very close game and I'm hoping Wakefield sneak a win
Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:16 pm
Stats are rarely funny. People on the other hand...
Most people are funny, but you're not - you're just bitter and spiteful - oh and have I already mentioned it, a liar.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:30 pm
I remember quite a few seasons ago when Trinity had Atkins in the centre and Leeds had Senior.
A number of Wakefield fans opinion was Senior was over the hill while Atkins was on the up and on top format.
Come match day Senior came well out on top in fact it was a little embarrassing for Atkins.
Forms unpredictable.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:31 pm
vastman wrote:
Most people are funny, but you're not - you're just bitter and spiteful - oh and have I already mentioned it, a liar.
It really got to you that you got found out didn't it.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:37 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Although they may both play on the wing, Hall and MCB are totally different players.
MCB in space will score 10/10, Hall may get caught.
Hall, 20 metres out, with one (or two) to beat will score 9/10, MCB 7/10.
MCB is speed and agility and Hall is speed + power.
The way that TRinity are playing MCB probably suits them better than Hall would although, the opposite is probably true for Leeds.
We'll have to wait until Saturday to see who's right but, Leeds look close to full strength, with Wakefield a few short of their first 17.
It will be a very close game and I'm hoping Wakefield sneak a win
There's more to the game than that. More to a wingers game than that. Hall is simply in a different class, bringing the ball out, finishing, work rate, under the high ball.
I've always liked watching MCB because he is a livewire and exciting to watch but quality wise he just isn't there. That's why he will revert to Wakefields 3rd choice winger behind BJB who I've watched for years and again isn't a patch on Hall. Johnstone definitely looks like he could get there though
Wakefield might win on saturday, personally I'm not confident either will make the top 4
