Jesus even the Huddersfield fans waited until they got to finals before claiming to be the new kings, your 4th. After half a season Even sadder state when you get so overexcited by half a season of relevance (not even success just relevance) that you are seriously trying to put together an argument thsy Mason Caton-Brown is better than Ryan Hall.

Although they may both play on the wing, Hall and MCB are totally different players.MCB in space will score 10/10, Hall may get caught.Hall, 20 metres out, with one (or two) to beat will score 9/10, MCB 7/10.MCB is speed and agility and Hall is speed + power.The way that TRinity are playing MCB probably suits them better than Hall would although, the opposite is probably true for Leeds.We'll have to wait until Saturday to see who's right but, Leeds look close to full strength, with Wakefield a few short of their first 17.It will be a very close game and I'm hoping Wakefield sneak a win