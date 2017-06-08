WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:19 pm
chapylad
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3142
Location: location, location
Baldwinson not even in the 19 then.
Maybe he didn`t play that well in the last few games?
Is Handley in as cover for Golding not being fit?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:05 pm
ducknumber1
Joined: Thu Sep 15, 2011 7:13 pm
Posts: 205
First time this year could be a 1-13 starting line up?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:06 pm
sgtwilko
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6974
Location: Central Coast
Trojan Horse wrote:
Don't think hall would've scored a fair few of the bishop or mcb try's tbh. A lot have been scored through sheer speed from deep.

Almost gone are the days of the big wingmen these days with most of the SL teams preferring players who can finish acrobatically in the corner or have a good speed motor on them.

That said hall is still a good winger just seems speed and technical ability seem all the rage in wingers atm.

Total Bull$hit! All the best wingers in the world are huge and powerful. Being able to bring the ball out of yardage and relieve forwards is as if not more important than the eye catching finishes.

Even the smaller wingers in the NRL made Hardaker look like a kid fresh out of the academy in terms of size, strength and speed.
Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:07 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8080
SmokeyTA wrote:
Even sadder state when you get so overexcited by half a season of relevance (not even success just relevance) that you are seriously trying to put together an argument thsy Mason Caton-Brown is better than Ryan Hall.

Jesus even the Huddersfield fans waited until they got to finals before claiming to be the new kings, your 4th. After half a season :lol:


Although they may both play on the wing, Hall and MCB are totally different players.
MCB in space will score 10/10, Hall may get caught.
Hall, 20 metres out, with one (or two) to beat will score 9/10, MCB 7/10.

MCB is speed and agility and Hall is speed + power.

The way that TRinity are playing MCB probably suits them better than Hall would although, the opposite is probably true for Leeds.

We'll have to wait until Saturday to see who's right but, Leeds look close to full strength, with Wakefield a few short of their first 17.

It will be a very close game and I'm hoping Wakefield sneak a win :D
