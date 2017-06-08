Trojan Horse wrote: Don't think hall would've scored a fair few of the bishop or mcb try's tbh. A lot have been scored through sheer speed from deep.



Almost gone are the days of the big wingmen these days with most of the SL teams preferring players who can finish acrobatically in the corner or have a good speed motor on them.



That said hall is still a good winger just seems speed and technical ability seem all the rage in wingers atm.

Total Bull$hit! All the best wingers in the world are huge and powerful. Being able to bring the ball out of yardage and relieve forwards is as if not more important than the eye catching finishes.Even the smaller wingers in the NRL made Hardaker look like a kid fresh out of the academy in terms of size, strength and speed.