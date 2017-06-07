WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:59 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Trojan Horse wrote:
You know what. I hope we smash Leeds just for these smug comments from a few of you fans. Cas used to be the team I'd like to see take a pounding but lately it's Leeds. While I'm sure the majority are normal fans there always seems to be smug entitled posts from a few suggesting a lowly team like Wakefield shouldn't be allowed to set foot near the quality of Leeds or improve and actually look like they may challenge this year.

I hope we put 50 past you.

Hey ! calm down
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:02 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
SmokeyTA wrote:
:lol: :lol: :lol:


Good to see that this is the best response you've got against the stats
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:05 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Egg Banjo wrote:
Good to see that this is the best response you've got against the stats

Stats are rarely funny. People on the other hand...
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:43 pm
There's so much more to wing play than scoring tries. Canton Brown is going well in a team that offers him plenty of opportunities. There's at least 4/5 wingers better than him in the comp, your own Johnstone among them.

If you put Hall in the Cas or Wigan team he'd be back tO topping try scoring lists like he used to do when Webb and Senior fed him tries on a plate. Hell if you put Hall in Caton-Browns position he'd score the same or more tries, it's just not the way Leeds play these days.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 3:16 pm
Trojan Horse Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2814
Don't think hall would've scored a fair few of the bishop or mcb try's tbh. A lot have been scored through sheer speed from deep.

Almost gone are the days of the big wingmen these days with most of the SL teams preferring players who can finish acrobatically in the corner or have a good speed motor on them.

That said hall is still a good winger just seems speed and technical ability seem all the rage in wingers atm.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:01 pm
Trojan Horse wrote:
Don't think hall would've scored a fair few of the bishop or mcb try's tbh. A lot have been scored through sheer speed from deep.

Almost gone are the days of the big wingmen these days with most of the SL teams preferring players who can finish acrobatically in the corner or have a good speed motor on them.

That said hall is still a good winger just seems speed and technical ability seem all the rage in wingers atm.


Obviously no one can say for sure, Hall is an excellent finisher, just doesn't get much opportunity to showcase it. Yes he's not the most acrobatic but he's often found other ways to finish, namely bullying his way in at the corner.

It might be swings and roundabouts, Hall would finish some bib wouldn't and vice versa.

It has just been very frustrating to see people disregard Hall, both in terms of SL and internationally, often on little more than 'player x has scored more tries than him'.

In reality so many players finding a better level is good both in terms of our completion and internationals. God we all remember the days of Calderwood and Raynor turning out for internationals don't we?

There's no need for anyone to turn it into an appendage measuring contest.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:49 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Obviously no one can say for sure, Hall is an excellent finisher, just doesn't get much opportunity to showcase it. Yes he's not the most acrobatic but he's often found other ways to finish, namely bullying his way in at the corner.

It might be swings and roundabouts, Hall would finish some bib wouldn't and vice versa.

It has just been very frustrating to see people disregard Hall, both in terms of SL and internationally, often on little more than 'player x has scored more tries than him'.

In reality so many players finding a better level is good both in terms of our completion and internationals. God we all remember the days of Calderwood and Raynor turning out for internationals don't we?

There's no need for anyone to turn it into an appendage measuring contest.


I'm not disregarding him, he was an excellent winger a few years ago both domestically and internationally. He's still a good winger but unsurprisingly, age has started to take its toll. He isn't the winger he once was and has lost some pace.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:36 pm
Be nice if some defensive tightness was shown. Recent SL standards have been shocking so while I wouldn't hope to score 50 I'd be pleased if we restricted them to 3 tries or fewer.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:37 pm
Hall's lack of tries is symptomatic of a poor attacking structure. In today's SL a guy his size in a good team ought to be averaging a try a game, which he was pretty much on until Joel Moon arrived. What he can which none of Trinity's wingers can is bang the ball down in the corner with just half a yard of space and close in.

I really don't understand why Leeds for several years haven't focused on setting up tries that way - he needs far less space than a player who relies on speed.

In any event, whilst he's a bit long in the tooth to try the move, Hall would be top of any (very short) list of Sl wingers NRL sides would look at. One area where SL is literally miles behind is sheer physicality in the backs.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:40 am
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Mcguire
Burrow
Galloway
Parcell
Cuthbertson
Jones-Buchanan
Ablett
Ward
Sutcliffe
Singleton
Garbutt
Ferres
Mullally
Handley
