Trojan Horse wrote: Don't think hall would've scored a fair few of the bishop or mcb try's tbh. A lot have been scored through sheer speed from deep.



Almost gone are the days of the big wingmen these days with most of the SL teams preferring players who can finish acrobatically in the corner or have a good speed motor on them.



That said hall is still a good winger just seems speed and technical ability seem all the rage in wingers atm.

Obviously no one can say for sure, Hall is an excellent finisher, just doesn't get much opportunity to showcase it. Yes he's not the most acrobatic but he's often found other ways to finish, namely bullying his way in at the corner.It might be swings and roundabouts, Hall would finish some bib wouldn't and vice versa.It has just been very frustrating to see people disregard Hall, both in terms of SL and internationally, often on little more than 'player x has scored more tries than him'.In reality so many players finding a better level is good both in terms of our completion and internationals. God we all remember the days of Calderwood and Raynor turning out for internationals don't we?There's no need for anyone to turn it into an appendage measuring contest.