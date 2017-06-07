There's so much more to wing play than scoring tries. Canton Brown is going well in a team that offers him plenty of opportunities. There's at least 4/5 wingers better than him in the comp, your own Johnstone among them.



If you put Hall in the Cas or Wigan team he'd be back tO topping try scoring lists like he used to do when Webb and Senior fed him tries on a plate. Hell if you put Hall in Caton-Browns position he'd score the same or more tries, it's just not the way Leeds play these days.