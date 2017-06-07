Trojan Horse wrote:

You know what. I hope we smash Leeds just for these smug comments from a few of you fans. Cas used to be the team I'd like to see take a pounding but lately it's Leeds. While I'm sure the majority are normal fans there always seems to be smug entitled posts from a few suggesting a lowly team like Wakefield shouldn't be allowed to set foot near the quality of Leeds or improve and actually look like they may challenge this year.



I hope we put 50 past you.