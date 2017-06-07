WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:59 pm
lionarmour87
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5871
Location: philadelphia PA
Trojan Horse wrote:
You know what. I hope we smash Leeds just for these smug comments from a few of you fans. Cas used to be the team I'd like to see take a pounding but lately it's Leeds. While I'm sure the majority are normal fans there always seems to be smug entitled posts from a few suggesting a lowly team like Wakefield shouldn't be allowed to set foot near the quality of Leeds or improve and actually look like they may challenge this year.

I hope we put 50 past you.

Hey ! calm down
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:02 pm
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 325
SmokeyTA wrote:
:lol: :lol: :lol:


Good to see that this is the best response you've got against the stats
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:05 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22504
Egg Banjo wrote:
Good to see that this is the best response you've got against the stats

Stats are rarely funny. People on the other hand...
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
