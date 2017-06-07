WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:06 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20020
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
let's face it. we've heard it all before from Huddersfield and Warrington

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:29 am
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 325
SmokeyTA wrote:
If literally every player at Wakefield is better than their Leeds counterpart and none would be swapped. How on earth are Wakefield lower in the table than a Leeds side which only has one halfback?


It's not that the Wakefield players are better, it's that the Leeds players wouldn't bring anything extra to the Wakefield side so it would be pointless swapping. There's a reason that both teams are on equal points in the table with very similar points for and against, and that's that both teams are very evenly matched
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:41 am
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22504
Yeah except that one of those teams has a player who has won 5 super league titles, 2 WCC, 2 Challenge cups, 2 league leaders shields a Baskerville shield over 200 hundred super league tries, an international rookie of the year award, a lance Todd trophy and 32 international tries in 32 international appearances and the other has Mason Caton-Brown.

The reason Leeds and Wakefield are level on points is that Leeds squad is hugely imbalanced.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:18 pm
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6724
Location: Out of the loop
Cuthbertson would be a first choice prop in any SL side, personally thought he should have won MOS instead of Hardaker.
Apart from maybe Clarke, Parcell has got to be the best hooker in the competition this season, wouldn't mind Ablett as well tbh.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:30 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5175
Location: Hill Valley
tad rhino wrote:
let's face it. we've heard it all before from Huddersfield and Warrington


And Cas lately. TBH it's nice to have a little bit of spice back in these west Yorkshire games with all teams competing at the right end, long may it continue.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:39 pm
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 325
SmokeyTA wrote:
Yeah except that one of those teams has a player who has won 5 super league titles, 2 WCC, 2 Challenge cups, 2 league leaders shields a Baskerville shield over 200 hundred super league tries, an international rookie of the year award, a lance Todd trophy and 32 international tries in 32 international appearances and the other has Mason Caton-Brown.

The reason Leeds and Wakefield are level on points is that Leeds squad is hugely imbalanced.

The reason Leeds and Wakefield are level on points is that Leeds squad is hugely imbalanced.


Yep, and Caton-Brown has scored more tries in less games, and has made nearly a metre more in every carry. Sad state when the stats for a back up winger in the lowest value squad are better than those for a "world class" player
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:44 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22504
Even sadder state when you get so overexcited by half a season of relevance (not even success just relevance) that you are seriously trying to put together an argument thsy Mason Caton-Brown is better than Ryan Hall.

Jesus even the Huddersfield fans waited until they got to finals before claiming to be the new kings, your 4th. After half a season :lol:
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:49 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 954
Caton browns metres per carry could be inflated by the long range tries and interceptions that wakey have been very good at this year. Both he and Bjb have had great service this year and took their chances. I rate both and wanted Leeds to be in for Caton Brown the other year when he went to Salford.

Hall on the other hand has lived off scraps (and to a certain extent has done since Senior retired). The vast majority of Halls yards come in bad ball and personally I wouldn't swap him for any winger in the league, Maybe Manfredi but Hall hardly misses a game.

In terms of Wakey players who have caught my eye, obviously Johnstone, Miller brings much the same as Moon does in the halves as n off the cuff runner. Personally think your most underrated player is Tinaru Aroana (sp?)

As others have said it's nice to see you doing well, you seem to have found players that have bought into wakey and aren't all simply cast offs. They have careers in front of them, which ties into the fact you seem to be trying to compete rather than survive.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:52 pm
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 325
SmokeyTA wrote:
Even sadder state when you get so overexcited by half a season of relevance (not even success just relevance) that you are seriously trying to put together an argument thsy Mason Caton-Brown is better than Ryan Hall.

Jesus even the Huddersfield fans waited until they got to finals before claiming to be the new kings, your 4th. After half a season :lol:


Not saying that Wakey will be kings or even relevant, but your claim that Hall is currently a better winger than Caton-Brown can easily be rubbished by the stats, Caton-Brown is one of the form wingers of the league and put a hat-trick past a team who sits above both Leeds and Wakefield. The idea of Hall living of scraps is a poor excuse too, both BJB and MCB have been making their own tries as well as getting fed the ball
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:58 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22504
:lol: :lol: :lol:
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
