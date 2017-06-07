Caton browns metres per carry could be inflated by the long range tries and interceptions that wakey have been very good at this year. Both he and Bjb have had great service this year and took their chances. I rate both and wanted Leeds to be in for Caton Brown the other year when he went to Salford.



Hall on the other hand has lived off scraps (and to a certain extent has done since Senior retired). The vast majority of Halls yards come in bad ball and personally I wouldn't swap him for any winger in the league, Maybe Manfredi but Hall hardly misses a game.



In terms of Wakey players who have caught my eye, obviously Johnstone, Miller brings much the same as Moon does in the halves as n off the cuff runner. Personally think your most underrated player is Tinaru Aroana (sp?)



As others have said it's nice to see you doing well, you seem to have found players that have bought into wakey and aren't all simply cast offs. They have careers in front of them, which ties into the fact you seem to be trying to compete rather than survive.