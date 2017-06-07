SmokeyTA wrote: If literally every player at Wakefield is better than their Leeds counterpart and none would be swapped. How on earth are Wakefield lower in the table than a Leeds side which only has one halfback?

It's not that the Wakefield players are better, it's that the Leeds players wouldn't bring anything extra to the Wakefield side so it would be pointless swapping. There's a reason that both teams are on equal points in the table with very similar points for and against, and that's that both teams are very evenly matched