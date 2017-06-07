WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:06 am
tad rhino
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20020
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
let's face it. we've heard it all before from Huddersfield and Warrington

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:29 am
Egg Banjo
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 322
SmokeyTA wrote:
If literally every player at Wakefield is better than their Leeds counterpart and none would be swapped. How on earth are Wakefield lower in the table than a Leeds side which only has one halfback?


It's not that the Wakefield players are better, it's that the Leeds players wouldn't bring anything extra to the Wakefield side so it would be pointless swapping. There's a reason that both teams are on equal points in the table with very similar points for and against, and that's that both teams are very evenly matched
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:41 am
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22500
Yeah except that one of those teams has a player who has won 5 super league titles, 2 WCC, 2 Challenge cups, 2 league leaders shields a Baskerville shield over 200 hundred super league tries, an international rookie of the year award, a lance Todd trophy and 32 international tries in 32 international appearances and the other has Mason Caton-Brown.

The reason Leeds and Wakefield are level on points is that Leeds squad is hugely imbalanced.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
