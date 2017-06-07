WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:51 am
suffolk rhinos User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 6:57 pm
Posts: 173
vastman wrote:
I can't think of a Leeds player who'd get a game at Wakefield this year but you carry on with your fantasy.

Leeds have only one advantage over us - big Match experience there is no argument from me on that one.

Also for reasons unknown Leeds love BV and ALWAYS play well. Think we've won 3 in 20 years which is really bad. Headingley on the other hand is much easier - if we are delving into the past what was the score in 2016 at your place.

I suspect a Leeds win but wouldn't be surprised with a Wakey win.

that made me chuckle fair play
GREEN BAY WISCONSIN-TITLE TOWN

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:03 am
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3154
Location: Dewsbury
I'd only take 3 possibly 4, but not many more?

Parcell, Cuthbertson, Moon...maybe Garbutt...I don't see them week in week out though, but would be happy to stick with the players we've got over all the rest...

Leeds fans would probably think similar, in that you would only take a few of ours, as you don't see ours week in week out!

As I mentioned earlier though it's another indication of how the gap has closed because 5 years ago we'd have happily taken the entire Leeds 17 over ours!
Image

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:08 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20019
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
so Watkins and hall wouldn't get in?? crackers.
you're having a great season, so far, but don't get carried awsy

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:36 am
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3154
Location: Dewsbury
No I wouldn't take either thanks...both living off past glory for me..our two current wingers have scored 14 and 10 tries...Caton-Brown is raw..young, hungry and with pace to burn...if he's in the clear you know it's a try...BJB is currently playing as well as he has in his whole career...some of his finishes have been spectacular...both our wingers have scored more tries and make more average metres per carry...I'm happy with them to be honest...

Watkins is good on his day yes...doesn't do it consistently enough for me...Reece Lyne has got to be one of the most under rated and under the radar players in super league at present...stats, and his consistent performance back it up...he absolutely owned Junior Sau on Sunday...it was such a mismatch it was bordering on embarrassing for Sau...i'm happy with Lyne ta...
Image

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:38 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20019
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
Lyne over Watkins? tell you what. you can keep him

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:10 am
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 459
tad rhino wrote:
Lyne over Watkins? tell you what. you can keep him


Watkins is certainly a better player, the fact that he'll be playing for England in the world cup and Lyne won't be says it all. However, in a salary capped sport, I wouldn't want to swap them. Reece Lyne has been outstanding all season and will probably be on far less money than Watkins so I would say he represents significantly better value for money.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, ducknumber1, Gotcha, jakeyg95, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, LukeLeedsRhinos, malcadele, OldFart2, RhinoDav, tad rhino, TheSnowmonkey, upthecats, wakefield1990 and 135 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,581,3031,65376,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM