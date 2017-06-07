No I wouldn't take either thanks...both living off past glory for me..our two current wingers have scored 14 and 10 tries...Caton-Brown is raw..young, hungry and with pace to burn...if he's in the clear you know it's a try...BJB is currently playing as well as he has in his whole career...some of his finishes have been spectacular...both our wingers have scored more tries and make more average metres per carry...I'm happy with them to be honest...



Watkins is good on his day yes...doesn't do it consistently enough for me...Reece Lyne has got to be one of the most under rated and under the radar players in super league at present...stats, and his consistent performance back it up...he absolutely owned Junior Sau on Sunday...it was such a mismatch it was bordering on embarrassing for Sau...i'm happy with Lyne ta...