vastman wrote:
I can't think of a Leeds player who'd get a game at Wakefield this year but you carry on with your fantasy.
Leeds have only one advantage over us - big Match experience there is no argument from me on that one.
Also for reasons unknown Leeds love BV and ALWAYS play well. Think we've won 3 in 20 years which is really bad. Headingley on the other hand is much easier - if we are delving into the past what was the score in 2016 at your place.
I suspect a Leeds win but wouldn't be surprised with a Wakey win.
that made me chuckle fair play