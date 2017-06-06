Sal Paradise wrote: Just remind me what was the score the last time these two teams played each other?



Based on that tangible evidence of who is the better side then you are correct in suggesting Leeds are a much better side - would you not agree?

I can't think of a Leeds player who'd get a game at Wakefield this year but you carry on with your fantasy.Leeds have only one advantage over us - big Match experience there is no argument from me on that one.Also for reasons unknown Leeds love BV and ALWAYS play well. Think we've won 3 in 20 years which is really bad. Headingley on the other hand is much easier - if we are delving into the past what was the score in 2016 at your place.I suspect a Leeds win but wouldn't be surprised with a Wakey win.