RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:19 pm
Egg Banjo
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 321
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Such a shame that we'll end up nicking Tom Johnstone and Jacob Miller over the course of the next year or so.


Such a shame that the best you can hope for your own club is a couple of injured players from little old Wakey... I'd have thought you'd have bigger aspirations for your club
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:28 pm
tad rhino
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20016
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
Egg Banjo wrote:
Such a shame that the best you can hope for your own club is a couple of injured players from little old Wakey... I'd have thought you'd have bigger aspirations for your club

I don't know, gareth ellis wasn't a bad signing from a little club :wink:

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:36 pm
TrinityIHC
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4686
Location: Outside your remit
This is how it feels to be Wakey
This is how it feels to be small
We've got Tom Johnstone
You've got Tom Briscoe!!
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:53 pm
tad rhino
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20016
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
TrinityIHC wrote:
This is how it feels to be Wakey
This is how it feels to be small
We've got Tom Johnstone
You've got Tom Briscoe!!



indeed. outstanding player he is too.
but which ones got league and cup winners medals? :lol:

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:21 pm
Charlie Sheen
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8567
Location: Leeds
TrinityIHC wrote:
This is how it feels to be Wakey
This is how it feels to be small
We've got Tom Johnstone
You've got Tom Briscoe!!


Nice. Tom Johnstone can sing it to Briscoe whilst he's sat in the stands on Saturday.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:40 pm
TrinityIHC
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4686
Location: Outside your remit
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Nice. Tom Johnstone can sing it to Briscoe whilst he's sat in the stands on Saturday.


He should have plenty of opportunity if he stands behind the sticks
:wink:
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:57 am
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25843
Location: Poodle Power!
Sal Paradise wrote:
Just remind me what was the score the last time these two teams played each other?

Based on that tangible evidence of who is the better side then you are correct in suggesting Leeds are a much better side - would you not agree?


I can't think of a Leeds player who'd get a game at Wakefield this year but you carry on with your fantasy.

Leeds have only one advantage over us - big Match experience there is no argument from me on that one.

Also for reasons unknown Leeds love BV and ALWAYS play well. Think we've won 3 in 20 years which is really bad. Headingley on the other hand is much easier - if we are delving into the past what was the score in 2016 at your place.

I suspect a Leeds win but wouldn't be surprised with a Wakey win.
Last edited by vastman on Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:00 am, edited 1 time in total.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:58 am
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25843
Location: Poodle Power!
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Nice. Tom Johnstone can sing it to Briscoe whilst he's sat in the stands on Saturday.


Classy
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:59 am
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25843
Location: Poodle Power!
SmokeyTA wrote:
:lol:


My god your dull and a liar - your parents must be proud.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:04 am
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25843
Location: Poodle Power!
SmokeyTA wrote:
Wakefield have a fair few injuries and like Wigan it doesn't always have an immediate effect. Players can 'take the slack' for a while but it does catch up.

We have to be in a position to take advantage of that and really we aren't making the most of our opportunity here.


Rubbish - if we lose it's because we wernt good enough. We have a few out but none that can't be adequately replaced. Only Miller is a genuine miss however Sam Williams is hardly rubbish.

We may well lose but injury will play no part - the 17 we put out should be good enough to compete til the 80th minute.
SUPPORT SWAG...
