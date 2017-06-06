SmokeyTA wrote:
Wakefield have a fair few injuries and like Wigan it doesn't always have an immediate effect. Players can 'take the slack' for a while but it does catch up.
We have to be in a position to take advantage of that and really we aren't making the most of our opportunity here.
You mean like when Tom Johnstone tore his ACL and has been replaced by Mason Caton-Brown: a player who is running in hat-tricks for fun? The Wakey injures won't make a difference, they have got quality players who are chomping at the bit to get into the starting 17 and have probably got a team spirit equal to, or perhaps even greater than, Castleford