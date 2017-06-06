I really hope the Leeds players and coaching staff are judging us on our performance at Headingley! They're in for one hell of a shock if they are!



I know some don't rate McDermott but he ain't daft...he said straight after that he knew we were way off it, and he'll know very well just how good we've been lately.



It's no good judging us on what we've been for he last decade either because we're light years ahead of that! Just like it's no good judging Leeds as they were 5 years ago because they're light years behind it..



We are where we are on merit...joint points with you just a few points goal difference behind...there is no immediate sign of anything changing either regarding injuries...this time last year we were ravaged and didn't have the depth...we were filing holes with players like Andy Yates and Jason Walton, no disrespect meant but our depth this year is on a different level...as going to Salford and turning over a very strong side over with 7-8 genuine 1st 17 players missing...this week 5 of those are chomping at the bit to get back in!



You may well come and turn us over, but have a little more respect at the superb job we've done in regards squad depth..