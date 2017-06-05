NO! There is no pay on the gate at Wakey anymore...you can buy a ticket at the ground on matchdays but you could be in a long queue...that's if it's not a sellout, which there's every chance of it being!



Buy in advance, very easy on our website...we've not just come forward on the pitch these days ya know!



Looking forward to this, should be a cracker...we are playing very well and will want to put right a poor effort at your place...a great win for us yesterday under strength and half a dozen players fighting to get back in this week, which is always a good thing!