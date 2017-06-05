WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:01 pm
NO! There is no pay on the gate at Wakey anymore...you can buy a ticket at the ground on matchdays but you could be in a long queue...that's if it's not a sellout, which there's every chance of it being!

Buy in advance, very easy on our website...we've not just come forward on the pitch these days ya know!

Looking forward to this, should be a cracker...we are playing very well and will want to put right a poor effort at your place...a great win for us yesterday under strength and half a dozen players fighting to get back in this week, which is always a good thing!
Image

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:31 pm
Bought them earlier. Looking forward to it
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:44 pm
tad rhino wrote:
this could be our last visit there. my favourite away ground. proper RL ground with a great atmosphere for wakey v leeds


Agreed. Used to be a tough place to visit in the days of Neil Fox always packed with a great atmosphere as you say.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:30 pm
Egg Banjo wrote:
I wouldn't hope too much for that, Wakey seem to have the experts at the intercept pulling off several full length intercepts from both wings and centres this year. It should be a good game

Shouldn't be a problem for us. Ball very rarely gets out to our wingers

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:54 am
I can't see Leeds getting beaten here - Wakefield have done really well this year but to me they have over achieved given the squad they have.

That is a big pat on the back to the coaches and the players but there has to come a time when reality kicks in
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:27 am
yes, but it's when it kicks in

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:37 am
Sal Paradise wrote:
I can't see Leeds getting beaten here - Wakefield have done really well this year but to me they have over achieved given the squad they have.

That is a big pat on the back to the coaches and the players but there has to come a time when reality kicks in


Could say exactly the same when we played Warrington, Shudds and Widnes.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
