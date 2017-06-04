Biff Tannen wrote: Too true Tad



Bring back Central Park..knowsley road and the Boulevard!

Yeah for all the criticism of the state of Headingley and the Western Terrace I think keeping at least one or two old school grounds is a good thing. The new stadiums are nice and all and good we have several of them but like I said one or two of the oldies remaining is nice. It's like in football, the Emirates and Etihad are all good but it's nice to see the likes of Goodson Park and Anfield.