WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:58 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4678
Location: Outside your remit
Should be a good game this one. Anticipating a good battle up the middle.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:59 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20011
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
i'm hoping we don't get drawn into a forward battle. i'm hoping we can get it wide to Watkins and moon very early. then again I've been hoping that for years

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:15 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 302
tad rhino wrote:
i'm hoping we don't get drawn into a forward battle. i'm hoping we can get it wide to Watkins and moon very early. then again I've been hoping that for years


Think next weeks forecast for Saturday currently is for rain :(

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:27 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20011
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
long way to go yet. lets hope it changes

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:33 pm
Upanunder Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 205
We owe Leeds a few points in this one
I fear Burrows, Wadkins and Maguire
I hate eyepoke Abblet
Luv Moon and Keinhorst

I think Wakey will win, if they don't, Leeds will officially take over from Shudds as our crowned Prince bogey team..:)

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:44 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20011
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
this could be our last visit there. my favourite away ground. proper RL ground with a great atmosphere for wakey v leeds

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:25 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5172
Location: Hill Valley
Too true Tad

Bring back Central Park..knowsley road and the Boulevard!
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:38 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 302
Biff Tannen wrote:
Too true Tad

Bring back Central Park..knowsley road and the Boulevard!


Yeah for all the criticism of the state of Headingley and the Western Terrace I think keeping at least one or two old school grounds is a good thing. The new stadiums are nice and all and good we have several of them but like I said one or two of the oldies remaining is nice. It's like in football, the Emirates and Etihad are all good but it's nice to see the likes of Goodson Park and Anfield.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:38 pm
Trojan Horse Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2809
Looking forward forward to this one. Prob the only game we put in a poor show this year at headingly so we owe you guys for that.

Should be another cracking game this one. Wakey/salford today was a belter and I'm sure this one will be too.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 11:07 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 313
tad rhino wrote:
i'm hoping we don't get drawn into a forward battle. i'm hoping we can get it wide to Watkins and moon very early. then again I've been hoping that for years


I wouldn't hope too much for that, Wakey seem to have the experts at the intercept pulling off several full length intercepts from both wings and centres this year. It should be a good game
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BrisbaneRhino, cheekydiddles, FoxyRhino, ioan91, PrinterThe, TrinityIHC and 85 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,579,7811,30976,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM