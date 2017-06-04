WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:58 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4678
Location: Outside your remit
Should be a good game this one. Anticipating a good battle up the middle.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:59 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20010
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
i'm hoping we don't get drawn into a forward battle. i'm hoping we can get it wide to Watkins and moon very early. then again I've been hoping that for years

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:15 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 296
tad rhino wrote:
i'm hoping we don't get drawn into a forward battle. i'm hoping we can get it wide to Watkins and moon very early. then again I've been hoping that for years


Think next weeks forecast for Saturday currently is for rain :(

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:27 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20010
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
long way to go yet. lets hope it changes

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:33 pm
Upanunder Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 204
We owe Leeds a few points in this one
I fear Burrows, Wadkins and Maguire
I hate eyepoke Abblet
Luv Moon and Keinhorst

I think Wakey will win, if they don't, Leeds will officially take over from Shudds as our crowned Prince bogey team..:)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: andy_moores, Barrett was robbed, Bing [Bot], Dadsylad, ducknumber1, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Fallon, Frosties., Highbury Rhino, onewild, rodhutch, tad rhino, tenerifeRhino, The Chin's Back, tommy_wiseau, Toosmooth, TrinityIHC, upthecats, Wardy67, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 209 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,579,6652,98676,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
21
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
0
- 38PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
20
- 26CELTIC  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
12
- 48WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
20
- 28TOULOUSE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
26
- 4OLDHAM  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
10
- 56NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
26
- 30DONCASTER  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
36
- 18LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
34
- 6HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
20
- 20HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
38
- 12BRADFORD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
38
- 14ROCHDALE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
44
- 4WARRINGTON
  
 FT :
Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
24
- 34WAKEFIELD
 < 
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
26
- 6CATALANS
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
16
- 12ST. HELENS
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM