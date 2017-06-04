We owe Leeds a few points in this one
I fear Burrows, Wadkins and Maguire
I hate eyepoke Abblet
Luv Moon and Keinhorst
I think Wakey will win, if they don't, Leeds will officially take over from Shudds as our crowned Prince bogey team..
