PrinterThe wrote: It's not complacency, truth is we could lose next week and still be in the top 4. Just wouldn't describe that as a 4 pointer.

I disagree as IMO we need every win that we can get,as I think that it's gonna be close between sides like us,Wakey,Hull FC,Wigan and Saints to make the top 4 after round 30 and that every 2 points will count massively between making the 4 or just missing outIf a win against Wakefield next week isn't a 4 pointer in your opinion then how do you think our season will pan out with other 4 pointers IMO againstTigers,Saints,Salford Hull FC and Wigan?Or would you also not see those games as being 4 pointers?I hope that you're right though and that i'm panicking