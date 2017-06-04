WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:13 pm
Printer
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 293
Old Feller wrote:
Today's excellent result for the Wildcats makes this a game we can very easily lose.
Should be a cracker of a game - with the right ref.


James Child it'll be again no doubt.

Big weekend because it's also Salford vs Hull. Winners of that game and ours take a strong step forward towards cementing a top 4 spot especially after Saints couldn't take advantage of a weakened Cas.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:17 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20008
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
we can't have him again. can we????????????????

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:21 pm
Loyal Leeds Fan
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 05, 2008 5:55 pm
Posts: 1128
Any timescale on the returns of Golding and Keinhorst?

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:36 pm
Printer
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 293
Loyal Leeds Fan wrote:
Any timescale on the returns of Golding and Keinhorst?


Keinhorst was targeting Round 20/21 to hopefully be back so still looking at around a month.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:31 pm
The Chin's Back
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 638
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
Some tough games remaining for us if we want to make the 8's after round 30 starting with next weeks 4 pointer against Wakefield

Wakey away
Tigers home
Saints Home
Salford away
Hull FC home
Wigan away

Make or break time from here on in IMO

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:38 pm
Printer
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 293
I don't get people calling the Wakey game a 4 pointer. Yes winning would obviously help our top 4 chances but it'll hardly be the end of the world position/points wise if we lost like a traditional 6 pointer you see in football down in the relegation places.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:48 pm
The Chin's Back
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 638
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
PrinterThe wrote:
I don't get people calling the Wakey game a 4 pointer. Yes winning would obviously help our top 4 chances but it'll hardly be the end of the world position/points wise if we lost like a traditional 6 pointer you see in football down in the relegation places.


I think that this game against Wakefield has a massive bearing on the where sides will finish on the ladder,despite your obvious complacency?

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:02 pm
Printer
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 293
The Chin's Back wrote:
I think that this game against Wakefield has a massive bearing on the where sides will finish on the ladder,despite your obvious complacency?


It's not complacency, truth is we could lose next week and still be in the top 4. Just wouldn't describe that as a 4 pointer.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:19 pm
The Chin's Back
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 638
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
PrinterThe wrote:
It's not complacency, truth is we could lose next week and still be in the top 4. Just wouldn't describe that as a 4 pointer.

I disagree as IMO we need every win that we can get,as I think that it's gonna be close between sides like us,Wakey,Hull FC,Wigan and Saints to make the top 4 after round 30 and that every 2 points will count massively between making the 4 or just missing out

If a win against Wakefield next week isn't a 4 pointer in your opinion then how do you think our season will pan out with other 4 pointers IMO against
Tigers,Saints,Salford Hull FC and Wigan?
Or would you also not see those games as being 4 pointers?

I hope that you're right though and that i'm panicking
Previous

