Tough no nonsense prop won't take a backward step. Won't get bullied and will happily belt someone.
Was brilliant for us in 2014. Had a really tough 2015 and 2016 with his twins born like 3 month premature were touch and go for a while and then was hit badly with injury in 2016. Went to Oz for this season. I know he's been playing in like the jersey flag league or whatever he is but I think he's returned for personal reasons. He's an animal on the field, couldn't wish to meet a nicer genuine bloke off it.
