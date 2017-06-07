WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mid season signings?

Re: Mid season signings?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:50 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3269
Tough no nonsense prop won't take a backward step. Won't get bullied and will happily belt someone.

Was brilliant for us in 2014. Had a really tough 2015 and 2016 with his twins born like 3 month premature were touch and go for a while and then was hit badly with injury in 2016. Went to Oz for this season. I know he's been playing in like the jersey flag league or whatever he is but I think he's returned for personal reasons. He's an animal on the field, couldn't wish to meet a nicer genuine bloke off it.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Mid season signings?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:05 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5603
Location: east east hull
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
Can't say I can particularly remember anything about him or if he's any good?

Isn't he the player who got sent off with Adam walker in that game at Salford when we blew a massive lead
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Mid season signings?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:08 pm
Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 8
Towns88 wrote:
Tough no nonsense prop won't take a backward step. Won't get bullied and will happily belt someone.

Was brilliant for us in 2014. Had a really tough 2015 and 2016 with his twins born like 3 month premature were touch and go for a while and then was hit badly with injury in 2016. Went to Oz for this season. I know he's been playing in like the jersey flag league or whatever he is but I think he's returned for personal reasons. He's an animal on the field, couldn't wish to meet a nicer genuine bloke off it.



Sounds exactly like the type of player and bloke we need at the club.

Our squad is pretty big and has a fair amount of depth (maybe not tons of quality) in the forwards. Wonder if we'll see the likes of Clarkson and Horne moving on to make way for another new signing?

Re: Mid season signings?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:52 pm
cravenpark1 User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2587
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Towns88 wrote:
Tough no nonsense prop won't take a backward step. Won't get bullied and will happily belt someone.

Was brilliant for us in 2014. Had a really tough 2015 and 2016 with his twins born like 3 month premature were touch and go for a while and then was hit badly with injury in 2016. Went to Oz for this season. I know he's been playing in like the jersey flag league or whatever he is but I think he's returned for personal reasons. He's an animal on the field, couldn't wish to meet a nicer genuine bloke off it.

I remember seeing him a few times for cas looks good and will be good to help us get out of this league :)
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: Mid season signings?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:35 pm
Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1419
Location: Mirfield
Fancy loaning us anyone, literally anyone?

Re: Mid season signings?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:53 pm
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 586
If Clark gets and stays fit and Jewitt comes in good shape we have 2 very aggressive props there.Suddenly look much stronger.Would still like a Junior Moors type player,him and Lefao. Fifita at Wakey and Masila at Reds are all match winners.But yes he seems a good signing for us.Credit to Sheens

Re: Mid season signings?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:17 pm
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 104
Jewitt has solid go-forward and aggressive defence - just whats needed.

Apparently, there's one more new face to come in (according to Sheens)

Re: Mid season signings?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:27 pm
hull smallears User avatar
Joined: Wed Aug 31, 2005 7:15 pm
Posts: 8397
Location: Location Location
Looks like you are assembling a good squad to get up but won't obviously be easy. You also have a lot of young potential for the years ahead if you do go up. If you don't, Toronto will be waiting in the wings and you may lose the creme of the youth. Make or break time
Know your Enemy

Re: Mid season signings?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:34 pm
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 586
Carney Jewitt certainly are an upgrade and on paper good signings.Will the other new guy be a half or a back row? Feeling a little better about our chances.But will be interesting to see who Leigh add to their squad,seen hints on various forum they have some big hitters on way?

Re: Mid season signings?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:29 pm
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 586
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
Fancy loaning us anyone, literally anyone?


Thought leeds gave you 5 players? What are your thoughts on playing so well against us then stinking again this weekend? Should still be comfortable in playoffs? A few clubs in recent times have had on and off field troubles ourselves more than most but Bradford have had kick after kick in the fans guts. Wish you well
