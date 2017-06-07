Towns88 wrote: Tough no nonsense prop won't take a backward step. Won't get bullied and will happily belt someone.



Was brilliant for us in 2014. Had a really tough 2015 and 2016 with his twins born like 3 month premature were touch and go for a while and then was hit badly with injury in 2016. Went to Oz for this season. I know he's been playing in like the jersey flag league or whatever he is but I think he's returned for personal reasons. He's an animal on the field, couldn't wish to meet a nicer genuine bloke off it.

Sounds exactly like the type of player and bloke we need at the club.Our squad is pretty big and has a fair amount of depth (maybe not tons of quality) in the forwards. Wonder if we'll see the likes of Clarkson and Horne moving on to make way for another new signing?