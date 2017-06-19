rhino65 wrote: In my worthless opinion, Sutty has more to his game than Centre (no disrepect to Centres) FB or ball handling loose is my pick. He obviously wants the SO position and it could be why he's holding out in further contract talks. Just hope we keep hold of him. A victim of him being a good all round player.

centres used to be much more versatile, and would come inside looking for the ball more. schofield Joe lydon mal were a great example of this. popping up as an extra half now and again. this allowed schofield to move to stand off with ease. lots more stand offs were eases into that role by playing centre and gradually moving inside more. Fittler, Daley, right back to john holmes and Bob Fulton, this is not the done thing nowadays.think sutcliffe and moon should just alternate more.