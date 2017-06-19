PrinterThe wrote:
If he does get a ban then JJB just slots back in MRI the side from his ban. Questions are will Golding and Burrow make it. Think the latter could really be useful to come on in the 2nd half against a Cas team that only played yesterday in very difficult and draining conditions.
don't think he will get banned if he does its ridiculous, i don't even no why they got a penalty for it. he does not lead or raise the elbow/forearm. my belief is it had to go on report as there was injury from head contact. so it should be no case to answer, misadventure by the tackler.