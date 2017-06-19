WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:23 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1509
PrinterThe wrote:
If he does get a ban then JJB just slots back in MRI the side from his ban. Questions are will Golding and Burrow make it. Think the latter could really be useful to come on in the 2nd half against a Cas team that only played yesterday in very difficult and draining conditions.

don't think he will get banned if he does its ridiculous, i don't even no why they got a penalty for it. he does not lead or raise the elbow/forearm. my belief is it had to go on report as there was injury from head contact. so it should be no case to answer, misadventure by the tackler.

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:27 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1509
rhino65 wrote:
In my worthless opinion, Sutty has more to his game than Centre (no disrepect to Centres) FB or ball handling loose is my pick. He obviously wants the SO position and it could be why he's holding out in further contract talks. Just hope we keep hold of him. A victim of him being a good all round player.

centres used to be much more versatile, and would come inside looking for the ball more. schofield Joe lydon mal were a great example of this. popping up as an extra half now and again. this allowed schofield to move to stand off with ease. lots more stand offs were eases into that role by playing centre and gradually moving inside more. Fittler, Daley, right back to john holmes and Bob Fulton, this is not the done thing nowadays.
think sutcliffe and moon should just alternate more.

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:29 pm
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5362
rollin thunder wrote:
don't think he will get banned if he does its ridiculous, i don't even no why they got a penalty for it. he does not lead or raise the elbow/forearm. my belief is it had to go on report as there was injury from head contact. so it should be no case to answer, misadventure by the tackler.


Spot on it would seem, Singleton does not even get a mention on the RFL disciplinary page.
