tad rhino wrote: Sutcliffe is a better centre than Jimmy. I'm in my opinion of course

Tad I've said for years that Sutty is best suited to being an out and out centreSutty has the running game to be able to be a line breaker like Senior was was IMO and ATM we don't have any "Go to players" like we had when Ali and Senior were playing,I want Sutty to get a long run of games there to see how he shapes upI would also love to see Jack Walker given a run at FB because this guy is a different class, if we lose him them someone within the club clearly doesn't recognise talent when they see it