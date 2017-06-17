WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 1:10 pm
Printer
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 387
rugbyleague88 wrote:
Sutcliffe offers a good running threat but sometimes when he opens it up he needs to pass it rather than take the tackle on the half break.

Walker needs to get more game time too. Golding is the 3rd best full back at the club.


Walker really felt some of the impacts last night so he doesn't look ready physically for more game time just yet.

WRT to Sutcliffe it'll be interesting to see what happens when Ze German returns which is possibly 3 weeks roughly.

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 2:46 pm
rhinos21
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1005
I thought walker looked a bit bigger last night.

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:44 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20048
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
PrinterThe wrote:
Walker really felt some of the impacts last night so he doesn't look ready 8physically for more game time just yet.

WRT to Sutcliffe it'll be interesting to see what happens when Ze German returns which is possibly 3 weeks roughly.

Sutcliffe is a better centre than Jimmy. I'm in my opinion of course

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:10 pm
HRS Rhino
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Apr 18, 2016 7:43 pm
Posts: 109
tad rhino wrote:
Sutcliffe is a better centre than Jimmy. I'm in my opinion of course


I think Jimmy is ideal off the bench (if used...) he's versatile and can do a job in the backs or as a loose forward/second row, plus he always works his socks off.

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:25 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5207
Location: Hill Valley
tad rhino wrote:
Sutcliffe is a better centre than Jimmy. I'm in my opinion of course


Agreed. I would really like to see him given a long run there.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:35 pm
chapylad
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3153
Location: location, location
No idea why we risked Galloway when Baldwinson could have slotted in nicely.
Hall went well at centre and Handley certainly has more pace than Hall and the combination worked well.
Golding is a better full back than Sutcliffe for me.
Roll on Cas.

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:17 pm
The Biffs Back
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4052
tad rhino wrote:
Sutcliffe is a better centre than Jimmy. I'm in my opinion of course


Tad I've said for years that Sutty is best suited to being an out and out centre

Sutty has the running game to be able to be a line breaker like Senior was was IMO and ATM we don't have any "Go to players" like we had when Ali and Senior were playing,I want Sutty to get a long run of games there to see how he shapes up

I would also love to see Jack Walker given a run at FB because this guy is a different class, if we lose him them someone within the club clearly doesn't recognise talent when they see it
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:39 pm
rhino65
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 142
In my worthless opinion, Sutty has more to his game than Centre (no disrepect to Centres) FB or ball handling loose is my pick. He obviously wants the SO position and it could be why he's holding out in further contract talks. Just hope we keep hold of him. A victim of him being a good all round player.
