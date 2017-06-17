rugbyleague88 wrote: Sutcliffe offers a good running threat but sometimes when he opens it up he needs to pass it rather than take the tackle on the half break.



Walker needs to get more game time too. Golding is the 3rd best full back at the club.

Walker really felt some of the impacts last night so he doesn't look ready physically for more game time just yet.WRT to Sutcliffe it'll be interesting to see what happens when Ze German returns which is possibly 3 weeks roughly.