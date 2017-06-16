|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5951
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
You should beat Fev comfortably. Earlier in the year both ourselves and Fev were without your Loan/DR players and we lost 13-21. Last week we played them and the first half ended 12-10 to us. Baring in mind we are so poor. Fev without your DR players (as I assume they will be today) are like us without your loans. Very poor. You should be resting key players like the majority of you have said and you'd still win barring a miracle!
Of course we should win. I don't suppose for one minute that McDermott's picking a strong side because he thinks we might lose. A much more likely scenario is that we've fired very intermittently in attack and our defence has been patchy. This is our final chance for an opposed run out where the first team can work on a few things while not under extreme pressure from the likes of Cas, Sts, Salford, Hull and Wigan (our remaining regular fixtures) before we have the pleasure of meeting all these again, plus a couple more, in the super 8s. And when - if - we get through this to the business part of the season I don't really think it'll have made a shred of difference whether a few players have been rested for this one game. Just my view; as Printer says there are two ways McDermott could have played this and at the end of the day it is his call.
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:57 am
|
Joined: Mon Sep 24, 2012 2:55 pm
Posts: 275
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Fev without your DR players (as I assume they will be today) are like us without your loans. Very poor.
That's so far from the truth it's laughable. Firstly, we're the only Championship team through to the quarter finals of the Cup and that's been achieved without any DR players. secondly, some of our better performances this season have come when we have had no DR players, or maybe only one.
The DR players we have used have all done well without necessarily being much of an upgrade (if at all) on our own guys.
As for games against Bradford...the first game was in a mudbath and Fev played poorly partly because we didn't have a recognised hooker and were pulled for six forward passes from dummy half. The second game, which you conveniently ignore, we had only one DR player (Ormondroyd off the bench) and the game was all over before he even came on, with three tries in the first 15 minutes and seven in the first half. We did indeed play moderately at Odsal last week but that was always on the cards five days before a big Cup game and we still won 36-12 away.
It will be no surprise for sure if we get hammered tonight, but it will have nothing to do with DR players or the lack of them. Don't get me wrong, the likes of Baldwinson and Ormondroyd are very handy to have because we have a small squad, and they haven't let us down at all, but they aren't major difference makers.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:49 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3152
Location: location, location
|
I would say that is absolutely spot on.
Baldwinson and Ormanroyd probably added sometihng to your team in order to rest or compensate for injuries or to add competition for places.
I doubt for one minute they have made such a difference to you winning games.
Fev are a solid championship side that will give their all tonight.
It depends which Leeds side turns up as to how many we win by.With the quality of our team I would be shocked if we lost.
IMO we could have rested at least 4 ( Golding, Cuthbertson, Parcell and Galloway) and still had enough to win.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:59 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Sep 08, 2006 6:38 pmPosts:
1101
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
You should beat Fev comfortably. Earlier in the year both ourselves and Fev were without your Loan/DR players and we lost 13-21. Last week we played them and the first half ended 12-10 to us. Baring in mind we are so poor. Fev without your DR players (as I assume they will be today) are like us without your loans. Very poor. You should be resting key players like the majority of you have said and you'd still win barring a miracle!
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:02 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 18, 2016 7:43 pm
Posts: 107
|
Not sure we learned a huge amount from the first half, apart from the fact that Ash Handley isn't a centre...
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:37 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1159
|
HRS Rhino wrote:
Not sure we learned a huge amount from the first half, apart from the fact that Ash Handley isn't a centre...
He is playing on the wing??
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:26 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1053
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
|
Sutclffe at various times looked quite good.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:30 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 05, 2015 11:30 pm
Posts: 55
|
I have to say that I thought the first half performance was poor . After being gifted a 12 point lead , there was then nothing between the 2 teams for the next 20 minutes.
Why we played Cuthbo , I do not know.
Why does he only give Mullaly 10 minute stints - he wastes more energy on the touchline warming up than he does on the field.
Walker could have been put on at half time & Baldwinson should have been on the bench.
But hey ho - will Mac move on from his tried & trusted ways - not a chance.
Next week is the test - but if we sit back & watch Gale play , as we have done twice this season , we all know the outcome.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:41 pm
|
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 385
|
Walker looked good for the limited minutes he got. Hope we sign him on a long deal.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:50 pm
|
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8583
Location: Leeds
|
I thought Ward was the best player on the pitch, Hall was also very good in the centre, I wonder if we'll see more of him there?
|
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Bfd_Rhino, ducknumber1, FGB, FoxyRhino, Frosties., gulfcoast_highwayman, HucknallLoiner, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, LukeLeedsRhinos, nottinghamtiger, OldFart2, PrinterThe, Rammer, southyorksdave, StoneColdJaneAusten, tommy_wiseau, Towns88, Wardy67, WF Rhino and 205 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|