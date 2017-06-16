Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Fev without your DR players (as I assume they will be today) are like us without your loans. Very poor.

That's so far from the truth it's laughable. Firstly, we're the only Championship team through to the quarter finals of the Cup and that's been achieved without any DR players. secondly, some of our better performances this season have come when we have had no DR players, or maybe only one.The DR players we have used have all done well without necessarily being much of an upgrade (if at all) on our own guys.As for games against Bradford...the first game was in a mudbath and Fev played poorly partly because we didn't have a recognised hooker and were pulled for six forward passes from dummy half. The second game, which you conveniently ignore, we had only one DR player (Ormondroyd off the bench) and the game was all over before he even came on, with three tries in the first 15 minutes and seven in the first half. We did indeed play moderately at Odsal last week but that was always on the cards five days before a big Cup game and we still won 36-12 away.It will be no surprise for sure if we get hammered tonight, but it will have nothing to do with DR players or the lack of them. Don't get me wrong, the likes of Baldwinson and Ormondroyd are very handy to have because we have a small squad, and they haven't let us down at all, but they aren't major difference makers.