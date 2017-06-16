Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: You should beat Fev comfortably. Earlier in the year both ourselves and Fev were without your Loan/DR players and we lost 13-21. Last week we played them and the first half ended 12-10 to us. Baring in mind we are so poor. Fev without your DR players (as I assume they will be today) are like us without your loans. Very poor. You should be resting key players like the majority of you have said and you'd still win barring a miracle!

Of course we should win. I don't suppose for one minute that McDermott's picking a strong side because he thinks we might lose. A much more likely scenario is that we've fired very intermittently in attack and our defence has been patchy. This is our final chance for an opposed run out where the first team can work on a few things while not under extreme pressure from the likes of Cas, Sts, Salford, Hull and Wigan (our remaining regular fixtures) before we have the pleasure of meeting all these again, plus a couple more, in the super 8s. And when - if - we get through this to the business part of the season I don't really think it'll have made a shred of difference whether a few players have been rested for this one game. Just my view; as Printer says there are two ways McDermott could have played this and at the end of the day it is his call.