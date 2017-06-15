WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:05 pm
chapylad
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3151
Location: location, location
tad rhino wrote:
walker

Briscoe
Sutcliffe
moon
handley

mcuire
lilley

Olejdski
burrow
singleton
ward
ferres
ablett


comfortable win

And add Baldwinson, Hallas, Walters/Ormandroyd/Smith swapping Hall for Handley who goes to the bench.
If that team cannot beat Fev with no disrespect to them whatsoever we are in trouble.
We would still have 7 internationals on show.

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:33 pm
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14975
When you get the "luck of the draw", it is called that for a reason. Not taking advantage of it is criminal.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:46 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5199
Location: Hill Valley
What would be the reaction on here if we rested half the team and got beaten like Hudds did by Swinton? I agree with resting a couple, but its still a CC qf against a good Championship side that will be really fired up.

I never expected us getting close to silverware this year and still being in with a good shout in both comps is a minor miricale, just let the lads play and whatever happens happens, nothing to lose in my book from here.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:33 pm
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14975
Biff Tannen wrote:
What would be the reaction on here if we rested half the team and got beaten like Hudds did by Swinton? I agree with resting a couple, but its still a CC qf against a good Championship side that will be really fired up.

I never expected us getting close to silverware this year and still being in with a good shout in both comps is a minor miricale, just let the lads play and whatever happens happens, nothing to lose in my book from here.


I think the point is missed by a lot of people on here. The time for resting was, Doncaster, Barrow, the double header weekend, and then now for Featherstone. Had that been done then it could have been handled exactly as you are suggesting. But it wasn't, and here is where the mistake was made, and criminal.

If a club like Leeds by resting a few players were getting knocked out by a championship or league one team because of that, then they simply don't deserve to still be in it anyway. But regardless of that, the likelyhood of getting beat is not increased by bringing in a couple of fringe players, but more likely by flogging the players you rely on so much.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:50 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 967
Burrow confirmed out according to twitter. Would have thought whoever comes in for him (probably Walters) plus Handley to drop out. So just Baldwinson in for Jjb from last week's team.

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:57 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5199
Location: Hill Valley
Gotcha wrote:
I think the point is missed by a lot of people on here. The time for resting was, Doncaster, Barrow, the double header weekend, and then now for Featherstone. Had that been done then it could have been handled exactly as you are suggesting. But it wasn't, and here is where the mistake was made, and criminal.

If a club like Leeds by resting a few players were getting knocked out by a championship or league one team because of that, then they simply don't deserve to still be in it anyway. But regardless of that, the likelyhood of getting beat is not increased by bringing in a couple of fringe players, but more likely by flogging the players you rely on so much.


I agree i thought the Barrow game in particular was the one where most of the first team squad could have got rested. Anyway, this is Mac and his way of doing things, like his bench rotation it's strange and doesn't make sense at times but no point getting hung up on it we have had 6 years of it now it likely won't change any time soon :)
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:46 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 850
Players should only be rested if they are carrying an injury, otherwise play our strongest team.

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:29 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5946
Only way we'll win a trophy is by playing as a fully cohesive unit which we've only done in dribs and drabs so far. A week off for half the first team won't improve us. Practice, practice, practice is what I'd run with.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:57 pm
PrinterThe
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 370
I can see the reasons for both options, strongest available and resting a few. Whichever way we went it's hardly not understandable to the point of having a moan about it.

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:09 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2953
Location: Shipley, Bradford
You should beat Fev comfortably. Earlier in the year both ourselves and Fev were without your Loan/DR players and we lost 13-21. Last week we played them and the first half ended 12-10 to us. Baring in mind we are so poor. Fev without your DR players (as I assume they will be today) are like us without your loans. Very poor. You should be resting key players like the majority of you have said and you'd still win barring a miracle!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
