Biff Tannen wrote: What would be the reaction on here if we rested half the team and got beaten like Hudds did by Swinton? I agree with resting a couple, but its still a CC qf against a good Championship side that will be really fired up.



I never expected us getting close to silverware this year and still being in with a good shout in both comps is a minor miricale, just let the lads play and whatever happens happens, nothing to lose in my book from here.

I think the point is missed by a lot of people on here. The time for resting was, Doncaster, Barrow, the double header weekend, and then now for Featherstone. Had that been done then it could have been handled exactly as you are suggesting. But it wasn't, and here is where the mistake was made, and criminal.If a club like Leeds by resting a few players were getting knocked out by a championship or league one team because of that, then they simply don't deserve to still be in it anyway. But regardless of that, the likelyhood of getting beat is not increased by bringing in a couple of fringe players, but more likely by flogging the players you rely on so much.