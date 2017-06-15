What would be the reaction on here if we rested half the team and got beaten like Hudds did by Swinton? I agree with resting a couple, but its still a CC qf against a good Championship side that will be really fired up.
I never expected us getting close to silverware this year and still being in with a good shout in both comps is a minor miricale, just let the lads play and whatever happens happens, nothing to lose in my book from here.
