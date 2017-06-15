who mentioned discipline? only you
players from all clubs have mentioned how tired they are. the coaches said it. macdermott said it!
so why not rest 4/5 for what is a comfortable home game when we have a hard set of games coming up?
absolutely crazy not to rest key players
players from all clubs have mentioned how tired they are. the coaches said it. macdermott said it!
so why not rest 4/5 for what is a comfortable home game when we have a hard set of games coming up?
absolutely crazy not to rest key players