WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

 
Post a reply

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:56 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20046
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
who mentioned discipline? only you
players from all clubs have mentioned how tired they are. the coaches said it. macdermott said it!
so why not rest 4/5 for what is a comfortable home game when we have a hard set of games coming up?
absolutely crazy not to rest key players

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:45 am
rhino65 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 141
And if Fev upset the applecart, I suppose you would be right behind the coach on resting first teamers for fringe/ reserve players.....yeah right. Damned if he does, damned if he doesn't.

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:51 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20046
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
you think they could? not a chance. is burrow at hooker a weakness? worse than parcel but good enough to for fev surely?
walker at full back for golding who clearly isn't fit.
Galloway rested as he clearly is carrying a knock.
this is a comfortable game. if a weakened leeds couldn't win easily then I don't hold hope for the rest of the season

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:56 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20046
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
walker

Briscoe
Sutcliffe
moon
handley

mcuire
lilley

Olejdski
burrow
singleton
ward
ferres
ablett


comfortable win

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:59 am
rhino65 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 141
The CC is littered with big name casualties, who quite probably thought like you....Macca can do no right in some folks eyes. Every silver lining has a cloud eh?

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 5:04 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20046
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
I've given him plenty of praise for this years turn around. I've also had a go when he's done stupid things, like not using subs at widnes when players were struggling to walk let alone run.
I call it as I see it. unlike some who have agenda's both for and against him I don't.
for me this is a wasted opportunity. if anyone things fev have a chance they are deluded. even they are thinking of resting players because of fixture congestion.

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 5:16 am
rhino65 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 141
The more I think about it, the better it seems. Not only does it enhance our chances of winning, but it has the added bonus of raising pulses within the teeth gnashing brigade.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Gotcha, rhino65, son of headingley, tad rhino, Yahoo [Bot] and 62 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,85587376,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM