Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 12:16 pm
chapylad
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3148
Location: location, location
Let`s hope Golding and Galloway don`t aggrevate injuries that both appear to be carrying.
We need them both for the Cas game.

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 3:23 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20041
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
I know, let's flog the lads again.

ok bri, great idea

Re: CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 3:47 pm
PrinterThe
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 366
Can usually tell by the wording of the squad announcement if a player is going to return and sounds like Burrow will play.
