Saw Galloway today and he was limping quite badly if you can limp badly. But you know what I mean!
Might be wise to rest him, Parcell and Cuthbertson and give Golding another week to recover..
Bring in Baldwinson, Ormandroyd, Burrow and Walker. Sorted.
