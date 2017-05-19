WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

CC QF | Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Post Fri May 19, 2017 10:53 am
sgtwilko
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006
Posts: 6984
Location: Central Coast
Towns88 wrote:
He makes us tick as all good 7's do. Big lad McShane pretty integral to us too. Far from a 1 man team though.

Ive kept my powder dry on this but you are fu*king deluded if you think you are chance of A trophy without Gale.
Post Fri May 19, 2017 10:59 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004
Posts: 20036
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
likewise us with sinfield

Post Fri May 19, 2017 11:29 am
sgtwilko
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006
Posts: 6984
Location: Central Coast
tad rhino wrote:
likewise us with sinfield

Then or now? Cas are so unproven. Which unproven time in the past went on to trophies without doing the hard yards first! Just for the record making a CCF 3 years ago is hardly doing the hard yards.

I'm still to see Cas get battered and win.
Post Fri May 19, 2017 11:54 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004
Posts: 20036
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
back then. sinfield was that vital, as Gale is for cas now. lose him and they struggle big time.
be interesting to see how they cope with big games and relentless super 8's.
something they couldn't manage last year.
no doubt they are the team to beat now but prizes aren't handed out in may

Post Fri May 19, 2017 8:07 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009
Posts: 3277
tad rhino wrote:
back then. sinfield was that vital, as Gale is for cas now. lose him and they struggle big time.
be interesting to see how they cope with big games and relentless super 8's.
something they couldn't manage last year.
no doubt they are the team to beat now but prizes aren't handed out in may


Disagree. We win 5/7 last year in the super 8s. Losing 1 of the games in the last minute. I honestly believe Powell started the momentum for this season last year.

Fwiw I don't rate out chances in a final without Gale, but he's far from our only asset. Take Sneyd away from Hull, Williams from Wigan, Dobson / Lui from Salford , same applies. Not so sure who Leeds' mvp is, parcell maybe ?
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Post Fri May 19, 2017 8:14 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004
Posts: 20036
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
possibly yes. however burrow can do a good job there. everything goes through gale.

Post Fri May 19, 2017 11:15 pm
sgtwilko
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006
Posts: 6984
Location: Central Coast
tad rhino wrote:
back then. sinfield was that vital, as Gale is for cas now. lose him and they struggle big time.
be interesting to see how they cope with big games and relentless super 8's.
something they couldn't manage last year.
no doubt they are the team to beat now but prizes aren't handed out in may

Yep agree with all of that.
Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:27 pm
Frosties.
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006
Posts: 7675
Only Aston available for Featherstone next week in the cup quarter final. Expecting Leeds to go same as Wakefield but wouldn't be surprised for Baldwinson & Ormondroyd to get a game. Wouldn't risk Burrow with his shoulder.

Golding
Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall
McGuire Moon
Garbutt Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Ward
JJB

Ferres Mullally Garbutt Galloway Ormondroyd Baldwinson

Any of the bottom six on the bench.

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:30 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005
Posts: 8575
Location: Leeds
Golding still didn't look fit, so I'd give Walker a game. I'd also consider resting Cuthbertson.
