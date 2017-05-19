|
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6984
Location: Central Coast
|
Towns88 wrote:
He makes us tick as all good 7's do. Big lad McShane pretty integral to us too. Far from a 1 man team though.
Ive kept my powder dry on this but you are fu*king deluded if you think you are chance of A trophy without Gale.
|
|
Fri May 19, 2017 10:59 am
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20036
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
likewise us with sinfield
|
|
Fri May 19, 2017 11:29 am
|
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6984
Location: Central Coast
|
tad rhino wrote:
likewise us with sinfield
Then or now? Cas are so unproven. Which unproven time in the past went on to trophies without doing the hard yards first! Just for the record making a CCF 3 years ago is hardly doing the hard yards.
I'm still to see Cas get battered and win.
|
|
Fri May 19, 2017 11:54 am
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20036
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
back then. sinfield was that vital, as Gale is for cas now. lose him and they struggle big time.
be interesting to see how they cope with big games and relentless super 8's.
something they couldn't manage last year.
no doubt they are the team to beat now but prizes aren't handed out in may
|
|
Fri May 19, 2017 8:07 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3277
|
tad rhino wrote:
back then. sinfield was that vital, as Gale is for cas now. lose him and they struggle big time.
be interesting to see how they cope with big games and relentless super 8's.
something they couldn't manage last year.
no doubt they are the team to beat now but prizes aren't handed out in may
Disagree. We win 5/7 last year in the super 8s. Losing 1 of the games in the last minute. I honestly believe Powell started the momentum for this season last year.
Fwiw I don't rate out chances in a final without Gale, but he's far from our only asset. Take Sneyd away from Hull, Williams from Wigan, Dobson / Lui from Salford , same applies. Not so sure who Leeds' mvp is, parcell maybe ?
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
|
Fri May 19, 2017 8:14 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20036
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
possibly yes. however burrow can do a good job there. everything goes through gale.
|
|
Fri May 19, 2017 11:15 pm
|
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6984
Location: Central Coast
|
tad rhino wrote:
back then. sinfield was that vital, as Gale is for cas now. lose him and they struggle big time.
be interesting to see how they cope with big games and relentless super 8's.
something they couldn't manage last year.
no doubt they are the team to beat now but prizes aren't handed out in may
Yep agree with all of that.
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:27 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7675
|
Only Aston available for Featherstone next week in the cup quarter final. Expecting Leeds to go same as Wakefield but wouldn't be surprised for Baldwinson & Ormondroyd to get a game. Wouldn't risk Burrow with his shoulder.
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall
McGuire Moon
Garbutt Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Ward
JJB
Ferres Mullally Garbutt Galloway Ormondroyd Baldwinson
Any of the bottom six on the bench.
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:30 pm
|
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8575
Location: Leeds
|
Golding still didn't look fit, so I'd give Walker a game. I'd also consider resting Cuthbertson.
|
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
