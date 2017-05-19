tad rhino wrote: back then. sinfield was that vital, as Gale is for cas now. lose him and they struggle big time.

be interesting to see how they cope with big games and relentless super 8's.

something they couldn't manage last year.

no doubt they are the team to beat now but prizes aren't handed out in may

Disagree. We win 5/7 last year in the super 8s. Losing 1 of the games in the last minute. I honestly believe Powell started the momentum for this season last year.Fwiw I don't rate out chances in a final without Gale, but he's far from our only asset. Take Sneyd away from Hull, Williams from Wigan, Dobson / Lui from Salford , same applies. Not so sure who Leeds' mvp is, parcell maybe ?